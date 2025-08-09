Why are more Kiwis turning to nicotine pouches?

Something’s shifting in how New Zealanders consume nicotine. Walk through any urban centre in Auckland or Wellington and you’ll likely catch sight of young professionals discreetly slipping something under their lip – not a vape, but a small, smokeless nicotine pouch. According to New Aotearoa New Zealand data, 60% more young adults used the product between 2023 and 2024 alone.

As if that’s not enough, almost half (48%) of adults aged between 20 and 29 had heard of pouches like ZYN in 2024, showing how popular these products have become in the country. Part of the reason for this popularity is the great experiences Kiwis who want to buy nicotine pouches to NZ can enjoy from different vendors.

Snusforsale, a modern way of getting nicotine pouches to NZ

Take Snusforsale, for instance. The company offers smooth and express shipping experiences on all its nicotine pouches to NZ, ensuring buyers remain engaged.

And as you may know, humans rarely keep silent about positive experiences. They will often talk about them with their friends and colleagues, leading to these products’ further popularity. But this is just the scratching of the surface, so you want to stay around to learn more about the factors fueling the spread of the products in the New Zealand market.

The role of social media

Did you know that, according to DataReportal, over 95% of global internet users frequent social media platforms every month? You don’t expect this to be different in New Zealand, where these platforms have also become so common. A study by adhesion.co.nz found that about the same percentage of Kiwis use social media.

Given the competitive nature of the broad business sector, every forward-thinking company wants to take advantage of these statistics to expand its reach. As such, organisations selling nicotine pouches have been using social media commercials to present themselves right before potential buyers’ eyes.

According to in-depth interviews conducted last year (2024), experts cited social media as one of the main factors driving the popularity of these products among young adults. On TikTok, influencers, sometimes called ‘zynfluencers,’ are actively posting content showcasing the use of pouches, which can be problematic for vulnerable populations. Remember, most of these influencers are known for setting trends, and regularly posting such content opens doors for the further spread of these pouches.

Discreet and smoke-free

For many nicotine users, the smoke and lingering odour from cigarettes are significant downsides due to their impact on health and property. Secondhand smoke, for instance, can contribute to respiratory illness in non-smokers. On top of that, smoking bans in public places make it hard for smokers to find convenient spots to enjoy the product.

And this is where these pouches come into play. They are not like cigarettes or vapes that produce smoke or vapour. There’s also no strong smell or billowing cloud to explain away. All you need to do is place a pouch in your mouth, and it will release nicotine, which is absorbed through the gums and lining of the mouth.

Plus, you don’t need to spit, making it more discreet than traditional smokeless tobacco products. For people living in apartments or working in offices with strict smoke-free policies, this discreetness is a game-changer.

The power of variety

People generally love variety. It’s just like watching a movie; you never want to watch a single title repeatedly because that makes the experience boring. Also, the wider the variety, the more likely you will be able to cater to every preference. Nicotine pouches come in various tastes, ensuring there’s something for every palate.

Here are some of the variations categorised according to their nicotine strength:

Low (1-4 mg), which is good for those who prefer mild effects

Medium (5-10 mg), great for frequent users

Strong (11-17 mg) for those who prefer stronger sensations

They also come in different flavour profiles, ranging from mint and menthol to fruit tastes. This variety means more control. Someone who used to go through a 20-pack of cigarettes in a day might now start with a higher strength pouch and gradually reduce their dosage.

No vape batteries, leaks or malfunctions

Do you remember when vaping first arrived? Many people hailed it as a great alternative to smoking. But over time, the shine wore off for many because of factors like device leaks and tank cracks. You don’t want to imagine carrying your daily responsibilities with clothing stained by an e-liquid.

Besides that, leaked e-liquid can seep into the device’s components and damage the battery and other electronic parts, leading to malfunction. But with nicotine pouches, these hassles are a thing of the past. There are no cables or buttons to worry about. This simplicity makes the products appealing to Kiwis, especially older users who may not want to mess around with devices.

Given all these features, it shouldn’t be surprising that nicotine pouches dominate the New Zealand market. These products offer features that many modern smokers love, like discreet and smoke-free experiences, which can be handy in places with strict smoking policies. Imagine the comfort of consuming nicotine without bothering other people.

Social media also plays a major role in the spread of nicotine pouches. Since it is actually popular among most of the country’s inhabitants, companies use it to reach multiple audiences. But this comes with the risk of exposing vulnerable populations, especially those using platforms like TikTok. In response, the government could possibly develop corrective measures to limit further spread in the coming days.