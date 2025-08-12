Cardrona Hotel sale imminent

CARDRONA

Expressions of interest to buy the iconic Cardrona Hotel close on Friday, with keen interest from Kiwis and foreign buyers.

The 162-year-old heritage-listed hotel and restaurant has been on the market for just five weeks, with expressions of interest closing Friday, August 15. Cardrona Hotel owners Cade and Alexis Thornton say the buyer enquiry has surpassed their expectations and they are looking forward to announcing a sale in the coming weeks.



“We’ve had a lot of enquiry from Australia, as well as potential domestic buyers,” Cade says. “We have narrowed our discussions down to eight groups, so it’s looking promising. Each group are fantastic operators with a background in hospitality or hotels. Alexis and I are confident that we'll find a highly skilled and experienced publican who will do great things for the hotel.”



The interested buyers are from New Zealand, Australia, the USA and Singapore – many with a prior connection to the Cardrona Hotel, which is located 20 minutes from Wānaka and 40 minutes from Queenstown.



“It has been really nice to see that almost all the interested parties already have an emotional connection to the hotel and have visited or stayed with us in the past,” Cade adds.



The Cardrona Hotel listing on Trade Me Property is the website’s third most popular live listing this year, with more than 130,016 views in the five weeks it has been listed.



Trade Me Property customer director Gavin Lloyd says engagement with the listing has been high.



"It's clear from the engagement we’ve seen since this property was listed on Trade Me, that it holds a special place in the hearts of many New Zealanders – young and old. Its charm, history, and stunning location are undoubtedly driving its popularity,” he says. “The Cardrona Hotel is more than just a property, it’s an opportunity to own a much-loved and recognised Kiwi icon, an establishment with a rich history and plenty of appeal.”



There has also been strong interest from global media, with the Cardrona Hotel appearing in the news around the world, from Australia to Iceland.



Expressions of interest for the sale of the freehold going concern close at 4pm on Friday, August 15, 2025 and should be submitted to Cade Thornton.