Onyx: The Stone of Strength, Style, and Timeless Elegance

With its rich, velvety black surface, onyx is one of the most striking gemstones in the world of jewellery. Beyond its beauty, onyx carries deep symbolism, making it a favourite for designers and wearers who seek meaning in their accessories.

What is Onyx?

Onyx is a variety of chalcedony, a form of quartz, known for its uniform black colour. Occasionally, natural onyx can feature white bands, but most jewellery pieces use solid black or dyed onyx to achieve a sleek, dramatic look.

The History and Symbolism of Onyx

Onyx has been used in jewellery and carvings for thousands of years. In ancient civilizations:

Greeks and Romans believed onyx could protect against negativity.

Victorian jewellery often featured onyx as a symbol of mourning and remembrance.

In spiritual traditions, onyx is thought to promote emotional strength, grounding, and protection.

Why Onyx is Popular in Jewellery

Bold, Timeless Aesthetic

Onyx’s deep black tone makes it a powerful design element. It contrasts beautifully with gold, silver, and coloured gemstones, making it incredibly versatile. Symbolic Strength

Many choose onyx for its association with confidence, self-control, and resilience. Perfect for Statement & Everyday Pieces

From bold statement earrings to simple studs, onyx suits both dramatic and minimalist designs.

The Emotional Appeal of Onyx

Wearing onyx isn’t just a style choice — it’s often seen as a personal talisman for grounding and protection, making it a meaningful addition to any jewellery collection.

A Modern Take on a Classic Stone

While onyx has a long history, contemporary designers like Joanna Salmond give it fresh life with modern settings, playful textures, and mixed materials. Onyx jewellery today feels chic, elegant, and effortlessly wearable.