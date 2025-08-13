Better Property Management Offers Free Compliance Assessment to Support Landlords wanting to get up to speed with the healthy home act.

Hamilton, New Zealand – With the final Healthy Homes Standards compliance deadline coming into force on July 1, 2025, Better Property Management is stepping in to support private landlords with a limited-time offer: a free Healthy Homes Assessment valued at $205 (INC GST) for all new properties signed before August 31, 2025.

Under New Zealand law, all rental properties must now meet Healthy Homes Standards before a tenancy begins. This includes minimum requirements for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture ingress and drainage, and draught stopping. The deadline marks the end of the phased implementation process that began in 2019.

“There’s no grace period anymore,” says Jessica Hall, Director of Better Property Management. “From now on, if a rental property isn’t fully compliant, it legally can’t be rented. We want to make sure no landlord is left scrambling at the last minute — and that tenants can count on warm, dry, healthy homes.”

As part of its offer, Better Property Management is also reinforcing its commitment to transparency and value. The company proudly offers:

No hidden fees No project management charges No maintenance markups (you don't get charged extra for us organising healthy home improvements).

“Property compliance shouldn’t be a confusing or costly process,” adds Hall. “Our approach is simple — clear advice, trusted tradespeople, and proactive service at a fair price.”

Better Property Management works with only trusted service providers and uses industry leading management software from tenancy.co.nz, MRI Palace, and TAPI to streamline reporting, data sharing, and documentation for both landlords and property managers.

With the Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team (TCIT) ramping up enforcement and penalties for non-compliance now reaching up to $7,200 per breach for smaller landlords (and $50,000 for larger landlords), industry professionals are warning against any delay.

“The Ministry has made it clear — landlords have had years to prepare,” says Hall. “This is the final milestone. If you’re not compliant yet, now is the time to act.”

Landlords interested in securing the free Healthy Homes Assessment and learning more about Better Property Management’s services can get in touch via www.betterpm.co.nz.