New RMA Amendment to Speed Up Consenting of Much-Needed New Generation

Energy Resources Aotearoa is celebrating a significant win for New Zealand’s energy sector, with Parliament today passing the Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Bill at its third reading.

The new Act amends the RMA to open up a consenting pathway for specified energy activities, which is intended to reduce costs for operators and unlock much-needed investment in renewable energy infrastructure. Energy Resources Aotearoa is pleased the Act adopts its key recommendation to extend the same streamlined settings to thermal electricity generation.

Projects such as gas-fired peaking plants - essential for meeting demand when wind generation is low, hydro storage is depleted, and solar output is unavailable - will now benefit from faster consenting, with decisions required within 12 months.

Chief Executive of Energy Resources Aotearoa, John Carnegie, says this change is a big win for the energy sector and New Zealand households and businesses.

"Renewables will power more and more of New Zealand’s future energy needs, but we need firming capacity to step in when the weather doesn’t co-operate. This decision means we can plan and build the backup generation that keeps the grid stable and the country’s economy and industrial base humming."

Carnegie says that in adopting this change, the Government has agreed with Energy Resources Aotearoa’s call for a broader, fuel-agnostic consenting framework that includes all activities improving New Zealand’s energy security.

"We’ve long argued for a fuel-agnostic approach where projects are judged on their merits, not their fuel or technology type. Parliament has recognised that reality today, and it’s a vital step toward a more secure system that provides the energy abundance New Zealand needs to thrive."

Energy Resources Aotearoa commends the Government for taking a whole-of-system approach to resource management reform that recognises the interdependence of renewable and thermal generation in maintaining a secure and reliable electricity supply for New Zealand’s future.