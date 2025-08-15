Leading NZ Business for Sale Website NZBizBuySell Acquired by Bizstats

After 25 years helping New Zealanders buy and sell businesses, Christchurch-based NZBizBuySell has been sold to Bizstats, the country’s leading provider of business sales data.

Founded by Richard O’Brien in 2000, NZBizBuySell has grown into NZ’s leading independent business-for-sale listing platform, connecting business buyers, sellers, franchisors and brokers nationwide.

Richard says the opportunity arose when Bizstats owner Matt Stevenson approached him about a potential acquisition. “It’s great to pass the ball to someone with the vision, enthusiasm and skills – and who is New Zealand based – to take things to the next stage,” he says. “After 25 years building this highly successful platform, it’s time to focus on other projects, including our commercial property listing website, NZcommercial.co.nz.”

The acquisition also includes NZFranchises and AUBizBuySell. Customers can expect the same high level of service, exposure, and tools they know and trust, enhanced by Bizstats’ data insights.

Matt Stevenson is equally enthusiastic. “Merging Bizstats’ market-leading data with NZBizBuySell’s extensive reach creates a powerful offering for business buyers, sellers, and brokers. We’re excited to build on Richard’s legacy and NZBizBuySell’s deeply established and trusted market position.”

Reflecting on the journey, Richard notes: “Not many businesses can boast 25 years online. We’ve gone from dial-up internet and fax machines to embedded AI tools and a fully cloud-based service accessible from your phone. We’re proud to have helped pioneer and shape what today’s business listing marketplace looks like in New Zealand. Adaptation and innovation have been key in building this highly effective and credible platform.”

Richard extends his thanks to all who have supported NZBizBuySell over the past quarter-century. “We look forward to continuing to work with you and to offering an even broader range of services.”