When Roofing Quotes Fall, Risk Rises: Why Homeowners Must Vet Carefully

As New Zealand’s construction sector continues to contract, homeowners are increasingly drawn to bargain-priced services - especially for projects like roofing. But industry experts warn that choosing the cheapest option can lead to far greater costs - from leaks and repairs to legal disputes and emotional stress.

Take Tim Stewart, for example. He signed up with RoofBuddy after securing the lowest quote, but soon regretted it.

“In hindsight, had I known the dramas, I would have been more than happy to fork out a bit more upfront and with the peace of mind,” he told the NZ Herald.

Complaints are mounting against platforms like RoofBuddy, which connects homeowners with contractors. The NZ Herald and RNZ have reported multiple cases of shoddy workmanship, defective products, and serious structural issues - often after large payments had already been made.

In one case, Auckland homeowner Kenian Fatherly was awarded compensation by the Disputes Tribunal after an assessor concluded his entire roof needed replacing due to poor installation.

“An independent assessor determined the workmanship... was so poor, the entire roof must be removed and replaced,” reported the NZ Herald.

Despite promises of independent quality checks, RoofBuddy admitted one roofer used a personal connection with a QA inspector to submit misleading photos showing incomplete repairs.

“The roofer… used a series of misleading photographs to falsely show the remedial actions were taken,” said RoofBuddy CEO James Logan to Michael Morrah, a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald.

Tim Stewart’s story doesn’t end with a leaky roof - his tenants also took him to the Tenancy Tribunal over ongoing leaks, rubbish left on-site, and unannounced visits by contractors. He was ordered to pay $5,000 in compensation.

Auckland homeowner Ed Waaka also shared his experience:

“Our job was plagued by delays, poor communication and substandard roofing practices which left our home with extensive water damage, resulting in the collapse of our master bedroom ceiling,” he told RNZ.

Common Issues Reported include:

Membrane failures – peeling and blistering due to incorrect application

Leaks, poor joins, and loose screws

Visible deformities in roof cladding

Incorrectly installed gutter fixings

Swarf (metal shavings) left on roof, causing rust

No independent QA – quality checks often skipped or compromised

And while RoofBuddy’s website warns, “Cowboys are always lurking – safe to say, the roofing industry is a minefield,” the irony isn’t lost on customers who say that’s exactly what they encountered after putting their trust in the platform.

“Roofbuddy was very proactive up to the point of contract confirmation - calling every couple of days talking up their service. Then they introduce you to the contractor and it feels like they disappear,” according to a review from Andrew Schwamm on Roof Buddy’s Google Business Profile.

What to Look for in a Reputable Roofer

Industry professionals emphasise that homeowners should prioritise trust, transparency, and a proven track record over price. Mike Quellin, Licensed Building Practitioner and owner of Auckland Roofing Solutions, warns:

“Too often, we’re called in to fix jobs where the homeowner was promised a good deal - but what they actually received was poor installation, cheap materials, and no recourse when things went wrong.”

Quellin’s company, named one of MoneyHub’s top-rated Auckland roofers, offers the following guidance when selecting a roofing company:

Check for independent reviews on Google and third-party platforms - don’t be swayed by influencer marketing or celebrity endorsements. Search by the lowest review first.

Choose a member of the Roofing Association of New Zealand - avoid companies that simply subcontract work through sales reps.

Request a detailed, itemised quote - it should clearly outline all costs, materials, and scope of work with no hidden extras.

Insist on a site visit before quoting - avoid companies that rely solely on satellite images or Google Maps to price your job.

Ask about written roof warranties - ensure they cover both workmanship and materials, and are backed by reputable suppliers.

Confirm the use of proven roofing materials such as COLORSTEEL® or DURALUME®, backed by New Zealand manufacturers.

Avoid high-pressure sales tactics - phrases like “We just need your confirmation today” are a red flag.

Look for clear accountability - vague guarantees can leave you stranded if something goes wrong. Make sure there’s a process in place for resolving issues.

Auckland Roofing Solutions exemplifies these standards. With over 25 years of hands-on experience, their in-house team provides honest advice, premium NZ-made materials, reliable communication, and workmanship that stands the test of time.

“In this industry, shortcuts can be expensive,” says Quellin. “Your roof protects your home, your family, and everything inside it. It’s worth getting it done right.”

In an industry where shortcuts can lead to expensive consequences, homeowners are reminded that a roof is more than just a home improvement - it's a safeguard for everything beneath it.

