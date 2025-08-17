Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Agsafe Rural Report: Finance: The NZ exchange rates were steady over the week finishing at a similar level to the previous week. Brent Crude is moving around the $US70/barrel. Watch your fuel prices!!



Wool: Wool prices are steady but at a low unsustainable level. Not much happening with wool yet!!



Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady for the coming week with beef and lamb schedules getting closer to the $10/kg mark. The world beef markets are being re-aligned with the US tariffs shifting the beef trade around the globe.



Dairy Prices. The shortage of protein worldwide is continuing to underpin the world dairy market. Fonterra are proceeding with the marketing to the “Brands” for sale. There are mixed feelings about the sale with many shareholders see it as selling the “family jewels”.



Mid-September is usually the “hump-day” when feed supplies hit the seasonal low, so over the next 4-weeks supplements will start to dwindle and pasture covers might fall. It is important to plan the next 4-weeks carefully and manage the rotation lengths to allow pastures to recover before re-grazing. It is usually the 1st week of October before the 20-day rounds can be implemented.



