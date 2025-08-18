CEO Rich List: Taxpayers' Union Reveals Top-Earning Town Clerks

The Taxpayers’ Union has released its annual Council Chief Executive Rich List, revealing the full renumeration received by Council CEOs over the 2023-24 financial year.



Sam Warren, Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union, said:



“As households across New Zealand have been tightening their belts to pay for massive rates increases, council bosses are taking home an average five and a half times more than the average Kiwi salary.”



“Despite the recession, town clerks are living it up – the average council CEO pocketed a pay hike of 16 grand. While ratepayers are forking out 35 percent more on average than three years ago, there’s no shortage of cash in the CEO households.”



The 5 highest-paying councils are:



Christchurch City Council (Mary Richardson / Dawn Baxendale) - $1,027,696

Gore District Council (Deborah Lascelles / Lornae Straith / Stephen Parry) - $771,558

Auckland Council (Phil Wilson) - $735,935

Rotorua Lakes Council (Andrew Moraes / Gina Rangi / Geoff Williams) - $695,961

Tauranga City Council (Marty Grenfell) - $623,658



"Perhaps the CEO job title should be reverted to Town Clerk to get the pay packets back under control. Town Clerk is more honest. Seldom are they actual 'CEOs' from the private sector - most are just overpaid professional bureaucrats."



“The question needs to be asked, do these Chief Execs really need these massive, ratepayer-funded, pay packets? Very clearly, the spirit of ‘public service’ has left many town halls. While households are cutting back on essentials, these CEOs are cashing in.”



“It’s hypocrisy, plain and simple. Ratepayers are told there’s no money for basic services, but somehow there’s always room in the budget for yet another salary hike at the top.”



“It’s time to return to the spirit of public service, cap rates and force councils learn to live within ratepayers’ means.”



The full list can be found at RichList.nz.