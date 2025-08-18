New Zealand’s net migration gain of 13,700 in the June 2025 year was down from a net gain of 70,400 in the June 2024 year, according to provisional estimates released by Stats NZ.



“The main driver of the fall in net migration in the June 2025 year was fewer migrant arrivals of non-New Zealand citizens,” international migration statistics spokesperson Bryan Downes said.



“Despite the fall in arrivals, there was still a net migration gain of 60,200 non-New Zealand citizens, which more than offset a net loss of 46,500 New Zealand citizens.”



The net migration gain of 60,200 non-New Zealand citizens in the June 2025 year was down from a net gain of 115,800 in the June 2024 year.