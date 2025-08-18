The Cardrona Horse Treks and 4 x4 ATVs: The Best Place to Be in Winter

A Winter Wonderland Awakens

There’s something truly magical about winter at The Cardrona. As the frosty mornings settle in, the valley transforms into a snow-globe setting that feels both invigorating and cosy at the same time. The fire is stoked every morning, sending out its comforting warmth, while the crunch of frost underfoot reminds you that you’re in the heart of a true alpine wonderland.

Snow-Capped Backdrops and Clear Blue Skies

On clear days, the sky shines a brilliant blue, contrasting perfectly against the snow-capped peaks that surround the valley. It’s a backdrop that makes every moment feel postcard-worthy. Whether you’re setting out on a 4x4 ATV or equine adventure or simply taking it all in, the winter scenery here is unbeatable.

Shaggy Horses and High Country Trails

Of course, no visit to The Cardrona would be complete without meeting the famous shaggy horses. These hardy, sure-footed companions are part of what makes the experience so special. Wrapped in their thick winter coats, they carry riders with ease across frosty paddocks and winding trails. One of the highlights is the High Country Pub Trail, which winds through the valley before stopping at the legendary Cardrona Hotel.

Cosy Stopovers at Cardrona Hotel

There’s nothing quite like arriving at this historic pub on horseback, cheeks rosy from the cold, and wrapping your hands around a steaming hot chocolate or a mulled wine. It’s the perfect pause to soak in the atmosphere, warm your toes, and feel part of Cardrona’s long-standing winter tradition.

Winter Charm with a Dash of Humour

And while most of us rug up in scarves and layers, there’s always a good laugh to be had at Kel, who seems to wear shorts no matter the weather! It’s just another reminder that while winter here can be bracing, it’s also full of personality, charm, and a community spirit that keeps everyone smiling.

The Cardrona in Winter

From fireside warmth to alpine adventures, The Cardrona truly is the best place to be in winter!

