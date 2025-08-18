Plain Pavers: A Timeless Choice for Outdoor Design

At Precast Concrete Dunedin, we’ve been diligently manufacturing high-strength, wet-cast concrete products for over 80 years. Among our most popular and reliable paving solutions is the Plain Paver (Flagstone) - a simple yet versatile option that complements both traditional and contemporary outdoor spaces.

Our Plain Pavers offer a clean and classic look that makes them a go-to choice for patios, garden paths, courtyards, and barbeque areas. With smooth or textured finishes and understated elegance, they blend seamlessly into any outdoor setting. The pavers are available in a variety of sizes, including 300×300, 450×450, 500×500, 600×300, and 600x600mm, allowing you to design with flexibility and scale.

One of the key advantages of our concrete flagstones is their durability. Made using the wet-cast method, each paver is built to withstand New Zealand’s harsh weather conditions. Their tapered edges improve water drainage and make for a tighter, more professional fit during installation.

Why Choose Concrete Pavers Over Natural Flagstone?

Natural flagstone may have organic charm, but it also comes with limitations - including higher cost, fewer colour options, and a more labour-intensive installation process. Flagstone is often irregular in shape and thickness, requiring skilled masonry and longer project timelines. Some types of stone also need annual sealing to prevent moisture absorption and surface breakdown.

In contrast, concrete pavers offer consistent sizing, faster installation, and a broader selection of colours and textures. They’re also far more cost-effective, typically priced lower than natural flagstone both in material and labour costs. With proper care, concrete pavers can last for decades - and if one becomes damaged, it’s easy to replace without disturbing the entire surface.

Our Plain Coloured Pavers are manufactured locally in Dunedin and are one of our most economical and adaptable options. Whether you’re after a minimalist charcoal tone or something to blend with natural surroundings, you can view our Plain Pavers here.