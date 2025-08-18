How to Maintain Your Paving Stones and Keep Them Looking New

Paving stones are a popular choice for patios, paths, and garden areas across New Zealand. They add style, create clean lines, and can last for decades with proper care. But exposure to sun, rain, wind, moss, and dirt can leave them looking worn or stained. The good news is that with the right maintenance, pavers can stay looking fresh for years. Regular upkeep not only improves appearance but also protects the surface, prevents weeds and moss, and saves money on repairs.

Why Regular Maintenance Matters

New Zealand’s climate is tough on paving stones. In coastal areas like Dunedin, salt can cause wear, while shaded or damp spots encourage moss and mould. Strong summer UV fades colours, and winter frost can damage unsealed pavers. Without regular cleaning, these issues build up and make outdoor areas less safe and appealing. Well-maintained paving also protects property value and creates a cared-for look.

Steps for Looking After Your Paving Stones

Sweep often: Clear leaves and dirt before they stain.

Rinse with water: A hose-down every couple of weeks helps, but avoid frequent water blasting, especially on exposed pebble pavers.

Treat stains early: Use the right cleaner for oil, grease, or wine spills - avoid concrete acid wash on coloured pavers.

Control weeds: Remove them before they spread.

Seal coloured pavers: Reapply a quality sealant every few years to prevent fading and damage.

Cleaning and Sealing for Protection

Combine regular cleaning with sealing for best results. Do a yearly deep clean: sweep, treat moss, and wash with mild detergent. For stubborn dirt, use low water pressure and keep the nozzle away from the surface. Once dry, sealing adds a protective layer against stains, UV, and moisture. Sealers come in matt, satin, or gloss finishes and usually last three to five years. Reseal when water no longer beads on the surface.

Fixing Common Problems

Weeds between pavers should be removed quickly and gaps filled to prevent regrowth. Moss and mould respond well to specialist cleaners, though shaded areas need more attention. Stains should be treated as soon as they appear: oil with a degreaser, organic marks with sugar soap and scrubbing. Avoid harsh acids unless safe for your paver type.

With regular care, paving stones stay beautiful, safe, and durable. A little maintenance goes a long way to keeping outdoor spaces looking their best for decades.

Read how to maintain paving stones.