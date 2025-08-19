From Bullfighting to Dating Apps: Time's Up for Wasteful Grants

The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming news of further cuts to taxpayer-funded research that results in little to no value to the taxpayer, including the Marsden Fund and the Endeavour Fund.



Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Tory Relf said:



“We’ve seen six-figure grants handed out to study how dating apps are used, whether it’s ‘benevolently sexist’ to think men should protect women, and even the history of Spanish bullfighting. Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to fund this nonsense while households are struggling with the cost of living.”



“In the past, we have highlighted dozens of similar examples, from projects exploring Pacific climate change storytelling to finding out how religion affects inequality – in Fiji. While academics may enjoy this kind of work, taxpayers rightly expect research dollars to deliver tangible benefits here in New Zealand.”



“Tightening the tap on wasteful research spending is exactly what taxpayers expect. The Government should keep going until every dollar is focused on projects with real-world outcomes that benefit New Zealanders.”