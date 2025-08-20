ZB Homes Opens New Show Home Amid Construction Slowdown

In a bold move amid a softer building market, ZB Homes has opened its latest show home at Abergeldie Estate, timed to meet renewed demand for well-priced new-build homes in Cambridge.

After a period of declining construction activity, market conditions are shifting in favour of buyers. Lower rates have improved affordability, with current repayments on a $1.1m home now similar to those on a $850,000 home two years ago. It’s a shift that many investors are recognising, and it’s also bringing new builds within reach of more buyers.

“Today’s rates allow buyers to get more for their money and that makes a big difference.” says Kirsten Chisholm, General Manager of ZB Homes.

Cambridge sits within the North Island’s “Golden Triangle” and is forecast to see sustained demand for housing. Waipā District Council projects the town’s population will grow to around 30,300 by 2050, requiring approximately 13,000 new homes.

Cambridge’s median sale price over the past 12 months is $1,014,000, with a median asking price of $1,139,500 (realestate.co.nz). In contrast, standalone homes in Abergeldie Estate start from $869,000, offering a lower entry price with the benefits of a modern, low maintenance home that meets healthy homes compliance.

Recent coverage by the Waikato Times has also highlighted Cambridge and nearby Tamahere as among New Zealand’s national property hot spots, driven by strong buyer interest, appealing lifestyle amenities, and ongoing infrastructure investment. Read the full story here.

Not surprisingly, the value of these homes and the demand of this location, has seen a return of investors to the market.

Abergeldie Estate is a three-stage subdivision at the Cambridge–Hamilton gateway, offering modern infrastructure, natural surroundings, and convenient access to town. Stage One is now selling.

The new show home at 2 Fisher Road showcases ZB Homes’ commitment to delivering practical, affordable homes with an elevated finish. It is open Wednesday–Friday from 12:00–3:00pm and Sunday from 2:00–4:00pm.

About ZB Homes

ZB Homes is an award-winning Waikato builder with more than 20 years of experience. The company’s motto is: We help hardworking people into their dream home or investment property with a stress-free building experience.