Ignite YOUR Dreams: Paulette Coombes Joins NZ Business Connect to Help People Create Lives They Truly Love

We are delighted to welcome Paulette Coombes, transformational life coach, to NZ Business Connect. Paulette’s journey into coaching began in 2023, when personal development created a profound turning point in her own life. Inspired by the lasting change she experienced, she followed her calling and trained with the Brave Thinking Institute as both a Dream Builder Coach and a Life Mastery Consultant. By October 2024, she had officially launched her coaching practice, dedicated to helping others design lives they truly love.

Paulette offers transformational coaching via Zoom through one-on-one sessions, group coaching, and workshops both live and online. Her core programmes include the 12-week Dream Builder Programme, the 4-week Standing Firm Programme, and her six-month VIP offerings such as Life Mastery, Into Your Genius, and Working with the Law. These structured systems of support help clients move from feeling stuck or unfulfilled into a place of empowerment, clarity and possibility.

Her coaching serves a wide audience. This includes individuals seeking clarity and purpose, people navigating major life transitions, youth needing confidence and direction, and organisations looking to support staff wellbeing through mindset and stress management workshops. Paulette also works with personal development enthusiasts and professional networks who want to deepen their growth through vision workshops and empowerment talks.

At the heart of her work are three key messages. First, you don’t have to settle for a life that doesn’t make you feel alive. Second, discontent is not something to ignore, it is often a growth signal pointing us toward greater possibilities. And third, transformation is possible at any age or stage of life.

What sets Paulette apart is that she has lived the transformation she now facilitates. With authenticity, compassion, and a heart-centred, vision-driven approach, she empowers people to overcome limiting beliefs, take inspired action, and create lasting results in health, relationships, vocation, and time and money freedom.

NZ Business Connect is proud to welcome Paulette Coombes, a coach committed to guiding others toward their highest potential and a life they truly love.

Contact Paulette Coombes

paulettecoombeslifecoach@myyahoo.com

+64 21 222 9114

Facebook page

