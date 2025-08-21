How BK Painters Designed Their Website in Palmerston North

Bhim of BK Painters was unsure how he was going to promote his existing painting skills in Palmerston North beyond the large word-of-mouth following that he had already accumulated after years of hard work painting homes in the local area.

He had completed many jobs in West Palmerston North but wanted some way to show his photos to new customers easier to give them a better idea of the quality of the painting work he can complete with other local comparable examples.

Bhim approached Dazzly to create a website and was surprised how easy they were to deal with. Within minutes of signing up for free, he had a website layout before his eyes that was really suitable, all he had to do was load in some of his own photos and it would change into a unique website design for BK Painters that would have otherwise cost him a lot of money.

Bhim relies on the team at Dazzly to help with the website updates but always knows that he can contact them and get assistance or someone to check that he is correctly promoting the website to get local jobs.

So if you need a painting quote from a trustworthy reliable, expert local painter then be sure to check out Bhim’s website – https://www.bkpainters.co.nz and if you need a website for your own small business check out Dazzly as it’s the easiest way to get a website in New Zealand – https://www.dazzly.co