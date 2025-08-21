Travelling with Kids in Winter? Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites Makes It Easy

A Premier Location in Auckland

Travelling with children during winter can sometimes feel like a juggling act, packing layers, keeping kids entertained, and making sure everyone is comfortable. At Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites, we make it easy by offering everything families need in one convenient place.

Our hotel is located in one of Auckland’s premier areas, close to the city’s top schools, hospitals, and specialist clinics, making it an excellent choice for families visiting for both leisure and medical care. We’re also just a short stroll to Westfield Newmarket, Auckland’s largest shopping mall, with endless options for dining, movies, and family-friendly activities. Transport connections are excellent, with easy access to Highway 1, and we’re close to major venues like the ASB Showgrounds, Eden Park, and Spark Arena, perfect if your trip includes an event or sports match. Plus, we offer free parking for guests, making travel even more convenient.

Spacious Rooms for Families

Our spacious rooms are ideal for families travelling in the cooler months. Parents can relax while children spread out with toys or enjoy their own space, ensuring everyone feels at home, no matter how long you stay.

Dining with Entertainment

Our onsite café makes family dining simple, with a relaxed atmosphere and a big screen to keep the kids entertained while parents enjoy a meal or coffee. The café also doubles as a welcoming space for business meetings, private gatherings, or small parties, giving you flexibility whether you’re travelling for leisure or work.

Things to Do Nearby with Kids

Staying with us puts you close to some of Auckland’s best family-friendly attractions:

Auckland War Memorial Museum – fascinating exhibits and plenty for children to explore

Auckland Domain Wintergardens – an indoor tropical escape from the cold

Lilliputt Mini Golf – a fun, family activity close to the hotel

Westfield Newmarket – shopping, dining, and movies all under one roof

ASB Showgrounds & Eden Park – hosting regular family-friendly events



Making Winter Travel Stress-Free

Travelling with kids in winter doesn’t have to be complicated. At Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites, our combination of location, comfort, and family-friendly facilities makes your stay simple and enjoyable. Whether you’re here for shopping, business, medical needs, or a family getaway, you’ll find everything you need at your doorstep.

Book your stay today and discover why we’re the perfect choice for families visiting Auckland.

Contact Best Western Newmarket

+6421 198 9696

info@abf.net.nz

www.bestwesternnewmarket.co.nz

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz