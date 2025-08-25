NZDA honors outstanding Kiwi dentists at awards event celebrating 120th Anniversary

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) honoured some outstanding member dentists at its annual conference dinner and awards evening held at Tākina in Wellington last Friday.

Former television news anchor Mike McRoberts emceed proceedings and assisted with presenting the NZDA Awards across four categories, as well inducting two new Honorary Members, one new Honorary Life Member for services to dentistry in New Zealand, and one new NZDA Fellow.

National MP Sam Uffindell was in attendance and provided a wonderful speech on the significance of this year’s conference marking the Association’s 120th birthday. He also assisted with the presentation of this year’s prestigious NZDA Outstanding Young Dentist Award.

An NZDA presidential handover also took place with outgoing president Dr Amanda Johnston welcoming incoming president Dr David Excell into the role. Dr Excell will serve as NZDA President for the next two years.

This year’s annual awards event had a ‘birthday party’ dress theme as the Association celebrated its 120th Anniversary. Attendees sported birthday themed outfits to celebrate the occasion. Prizes were awarded to the best dressed on the night.

"The awards dinner is always the focal point of our annual conference, so it’s the ideal place to celebrate and acknowledge exceptional member contributions and service to our profession, as well as to the wider community," said NZDA President Dr David Excell.

NZDA Award 2025 recipients:

- NZDA Outstanding Young Dentist Award - Dr Margaret Clark, Wellington Branch

- NZDA Colleague of The Year Award - Dr Gavin Cho, Wellington NZDA Branch

-NZDA Service Award - Dr Winifred Harding, Otago NZDA Branch

-NZDA Public Service Award - Dr Gary Lawrence, Wellington NZDA Branch

NZDA Honors 2025 recipients:

-Dr Craig Fraser: NZDA Honorary Life Member

-Prof Richard Cannon: NZDA Honorary Member

-Prof Karl Lyons: NZDA Fellow

-Dr Chris Sanzaro (ADA): Honorary Member

To learn more about the NZDA Awards, visit nzdaconference.org.nz

