Do you have an unwanted car that's taking up space in your driveway and becoming an eyesore? If you're wondering what to do with it, you're not alone- Many people want to get rid of their unwanted cars. Whether it's an it's an old, damaged, or accident-prone car, dealing with these types of vehicles can often be stressful. Selling these types of cars to certified buyers is the fastest and easiest solution. You not only get instant cash, your vehicle is recycled environmentally and supports the New Zealand environment. To help you make an informed choice, we’ve created a list of the top auto wreckers in New Zealand.

Scrap My Car

Scrap My Car offers nationwide car and truck removal service. They offer an instant quote, same-day removal and pay cash on the spot. From small old cars, to large trucks, they handle all. Their process is simple, fast, and eco-friendly, ensuring your vehicle is disposed of responsibly while you get the money you deserve.

National Car Parts

National Car Parts based in Auckland, is one of the largest car wreckers in the region. They buy cars, vans, trucks, and SUVs in any condition. Whether your vehicle has failed WOF, is damaged, or simply no longer wanted, they offer top cash with free removal in Auckland. Additionally, they sell a vast collection of used car parts for any make & model.

Otago Car Removal

Serving Otago and Southland, including Dunedin, Queenstown, Gore, and Invercargill, Otago Car Removal makes selling a vehicle easy. They purchase cars and trucks in any condition, paying up to $12,000, with free removal. They also provide quality used car parts at a very genuine price range.

Car Removal and Truck Buyers – Easy, Stress-Free Service

If you're looking for stress-free service, Car Removal is a straightforward option for quick cash and easy pickup across New Zealand.

For those looking for trucks specifically, Truck Buyers specialises in buying all types of trucks. They provide competitive offers and free towing, making the process smooth and reliable.

Cash-4-Cars, Sell Car for Cash, Cash for Trucks, and Top Cash for Cars

Several other top auto wreckers provide fast, reliable, and nationwide service:

Cash-4-Cars covers Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, and Northland with instant quotes and payouts up to $11,999.

Sell Car for Cash makes it easy to get a fair price with minimal paperwork.

Cash for Trucks specializes in trucks, offering up to $12,000 and eco-friendly removal across the country.

Top Cash for Cars has years of experience, thousands of satisfied customers, and provides same-day removal with competitive cash offers.

Why Choose a Professional Auto Wrecker?

Selling your vehicle to a trustworthy certified service is more environmentally friendly than private selling. You can save time, avoid negotiations with strangers, and receive instant cash. Most wreckers also handle registration cancellation and provide environmentally friendly disposal of vehicles, including recycling parts and fluids.

No matter where you are in New Zealand—Auckland, Otago, or nationwide—you can find a top auto wrecker from this list to turn your old car or truck into cash today. Get in touch with the service that fits your vehicle type and location and enjoy a smooth, hassle-free process.