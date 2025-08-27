Rail crossing upgrades must accommodate freight growth

Road freight industry group Transporting New Zealand has welcomed construction work getting underway this week to replace Auckland level crossings with overbridges , but says ensuring adequate freight routes in Takanini may require further investment.

The Takanini and Glen Innes projects will see eight level crossings removed and replaced by three new grade-separated road bridges and three new pedestrian access bridges. Two crossings in Takanini - Spartan Road and Manuroa Road - will be closed completely.

Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Dom Kalasih says that the upgrades will help prepare the transport network for the City Rail Link and future increases in rail services.

"From 2030 onwards the increased frequency of train services could mean barrier arms at level crossings on the Southern Line are lowered every 2-3 minutes. That would have been a nightmare for commuters and freight customers trying to move goods out of the key Takanini industrial area. Overbridge replacements are the right outcome."

Kalasih welcomed the Government and Auckland Council jointly funding the first three years of construction, noting that it’s been three years since Transporting New Zealand submitted on the Takanini level crossing closure plans.

Kalasih says that replacing eight level crossings with three road bridges will take some adjustment and is encouraging Auckland Council to ensure the city’s booming freight task is being accounted for in its planning.

"Takanini is projected to grow by 5,900 dwellings, 12,300 jobs and 13,900 people between 2018 to 2048. Auckland’s freight task (measured by kilometres travelled) is projected to grow around 80% over the same time period.

"This demonstrates the need for additional freight routes, not fewer, to future-proof the network," Kalasih says.

"Transporting New Zealand has made a request to Auckland Transport for any freight impact and congestion analysis undertaken since the 2023 Takanini level crossing closure detailed business case, and I look forward to reviewing the data."

Kalasih is also encouraging AT to communicate with affected businesses during the construction period.

"This is an important industrial area supporting a huge number of jobs. Transporting New Zealand is always happy to assist with sharing communications and facilitating project updates to local businesses, as we did during the initial level crossing closure consultation."

