Gail's Flowers Joins NZ Business Connect: A Lifetime of Passion and Excellence in Floristry

It is a pleasure to introduce Gail Jones, founder of Gail’s Flowers, as a new member of NZ Business Connect. Gail’s journey in floristry began in 1963 when, at just 18 years old, she opened her own florist shop after being told she was “overqualified” for employment. Determined to follow her dream of working with flowers, Gail built her own path and has spent over six decades creating arrangements that bring beauty and meaning to life’s most important moments.

From weddings and funerals to family milestones, births, and celebrations, Gail’s Flowers provides floral arrangements for every occasion. The business also offers corsages and buttonholes for school balls, gift baskets, house plants, and a growing range of dried flowers. With a central Hamilton store filled year-round with blooms and gifts, along with an online ordering system and an active social media presence on Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, Gail’s Flowers is both a trusted local florist and a modern, forward-looking business.

What sets Gail apart is her rare combination of qualifications, international experience, and creative flair. Holding a Diploma with the New Zealand Professional Florists Association, membership with the American Institute of Floral Designers, and recognition as a Professional Floral Communicators International member, Gail has earned a reputation for excellence worldwide. Her achievements include placing second in the prestigious Interflora World Cup and serving as Manager Head Referee for the 2012 Interflora World Cup in China.

For customers, this means every arrangement comes with the assurance of quality design, expert craftsmanship, and a personal touch. Gail’s wealth of experience also allows her to meet special requests, from unique and unusual designs to bespoke floral creations tailored for each client.

At the heart of Gail’s Flowers are the values of honesty, design, service, and customer value. With over 60 years of dedication to her craft, Gail remains committed to offering her community not just flowers, but thoughtful creations that mark life’s most treasured occasions.

NZ Business Connect is proud to welcome Gail’s Flowers, a business built on passion, experience, and a lifelong love of floristry.

Contact Gails Flowers

07 839 0988

gailjones@gails.co.nz

https://gails.co.nz/

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz