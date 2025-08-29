Connecting Islands Through Art: Rarotonga Airport Unveils Murals Celebrating All 15 Islands

A colourful new addition now greets arriving and departing guests at Rarotonga International Airport. The main arrivals and departure hall features vibrant murals that honour all 15 islands of the Cook Islands, each painted in the traditional circular pe’e (storytelling) format and brought to life by local artist Katu Teiti and apprentice Amelia.

Bridging the Gap Between Islands

While each island proudly celebrates its uniqueness, this new mural project captures the essence of what unites them. Through vibrant imagery, symbols, and stories, each mural shares the heart and culture of its island. Visitors and locals alike are invited to reflect, learn, and feel a deeper connection to the full tapestry of the Cook Islands beyond the main island of Rarotonga.

A Vision by Airport Authority Cook Islands

The Airport Authority Cook Islands led this meaningful initiative as part of its continued commitment to enhancing the cultural welcome at Rarotonga Airport. This project also marked an important milestone in the Cook Islands’ 60th anniversary of self-governance.

Working closely with leaders from each island and in consultation with the Ministry of Cultural Development and other community representatives, the Airport Authority ensured each design remained authentic and respectfully depicted the island’s identity.

Katu Teiti and the Power of Storytelling

Celebrated Cook Islands artist Katu Teiti, originally from Mangaia, took the lead in bringing the vision to life. Katu’s signature pe’e-style designs carry deep symbolism, drawing from genealogy, myths, legends, natural elements, and traditional life.

“Every island has its own heartbeat, its own voice,” says Katu. “Through these murals, we’ve created a space where each one can speak proudly for itself. People can look up, find their island, and feel seen, whether they are coming home or arriving for the first time.”

Apprentice artist Amelia worked alongside Katu, contributing youthful energy and precision to the detail work. Together, they completed the large-scale mural installation over several weeks, transforming the airport walls into a canvas of cultural pride.

Spot Your Island

The murals are arranged in a unified layout with the Northern Group lining one side and the Southern Group opposite. Each circle represents one of the 15 islands: Rarotonga, Aitutaki, Mangaia, Mauke, Mitiaro, Atiu, Palmerston, Manuae, Takutea, Suwarrow, Pukapuka, Nassau, Rakahanga, Manihiki, and Penrhyn (Tongareva).

The circular pe’e layout ensures consistency while giving each island its own visual voice. The airport invites visitors to take time to explore the designs and spot their island, or the ones they hope to visit next.

A Lasting Cultural Welcome

These murals are more than decoration. They are a celebration of identity, heritage, and unity. Whether you are leaving, arriving, or simply passing through, the mural space invites you to pause, reflect, and feel part of something bigger.

