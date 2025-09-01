Concerns raised about spending decisions made by Tauranga City Council

TAURANGA

The Office of the Auditor-General has received several requests to inquire into spending decisions made by Tauranga City Council between 2021 and 2024.



We have reviewed the concerns raised with us and do not intend to carry out further inquiry work on these matters. The reasons for this are set out in a letter to the Council.



We have asked Tauranga City Council to consider how and how often it should make more information publicly available about the process and rationale for the transactions it has entered into, in order to ensure trust and confidence in its decisions.



Read our letter to the Council in full.