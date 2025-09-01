Stay at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites – Your Perfect Auckland Accommodation

When looking for accommodation in Auckland, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites offers the perfect balance of comfort, convenience, and value. Centrally located in one of the city’s most desirable areas, our hotel is an ideal choice for business travellers, families, and visitors seeking easy access to Auckland’s best attractions.

Prime Location Near Schools, Hospitals, and Clinics

Best Western Newmarket is situated close to many of Auckland’s top schools, hospitals, and specialist medical clinics. This makes our hotel the preferred choice for families visiting loved ones, parents attending school events, or guests requiring short stays near medical facilities. With reliable transport links and our complimentary free parking for New Zealand residents, staying here ensures peace of mind and convenience.

Easy Access to Shopping, Events, and Transport

Within walking distance of Westfield Newmarket, the largest shopping mall in Auckland, guests can enjoy world-class retail, dining, and entertainment options. Our hotel also provides excellent access to Highway 1, making it simple to explore the wider Auckland region. Popular venues such as Eden Park, ASB Showgrounds, and Spark Arena are only a short drive away. These nearby attractions are ideal for those attending concerts, exhibitions, or sporting events.

Business and Leisure Under One Roof

Whether you are in Auckland for work or pleasure, Best Western Newmarket caters to all your needs. Our on-site restaurant and function facilities are perfect for business meetings, conferences, or private events, while leisure guests can enjoy our comfortable rooms after a busy day exploring the city.

Why Choose Best Western Newmarket?

Central Auckland location

Walking distance to Westfield Newmarket

Close to Auckland hospitals, schools, and clinics

Easy access to Highway 1 and major venues

Free parking for New Zealand residents

Restaurant and event spaces available



Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites is more than just a place to stay. It is a base that connects you to everything Auckland has to offer. Whether you are here for shopping, medical care, business, or leisure, we look forward to welcoming you.

