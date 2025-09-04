Natural health sector welcomes commitment to unlock dietary supplement exports

Natural Health Products NZ has welcomed the Government's decision to slash red tape for food exporters and is encouraged that dietary supplements have been identified as the next priority for reform.

"This is exactly the kind of practical, business-friendly approach our sector needs," says Natural Health Products NZ spokesperson Samantha Gray.

"For more than a decade, we've been advocating for a fix to New Zealand's broken and outdated dietary supplement regulations. Today's announcement shows the Government is now moving in the right direction.

"We're particularly encouraged by the explicit commitment to tackle dietary supplements as the next priority. This will unlock export opportunities worth $500 million annually, particularly in high-growth markets like the Middle East and Asia that the Government is prioritising.

"Different countries have varying regulatory requirements for health claims and composition. Our exporters should be free to meet those requirements without unnecessary barriers, helping us maximise the Government's free trade agreements.

"Our sector is ready to contribute significantly to New Zealand's export growth. We have innovative companies ready to commercialise NZ R&D and prepared to expand into new markets - we just need the regulatory framework to support them."

Natural Health Products NZ is calling on the Government to move urgently on developing workable exemptions for dietary supplements.

"We're hopeful Ministers Hoggard and Seymour will maintain this momentum and deliver the reforms our growing sector needs."

Natural Health Products NZ is the peak industry body representing around 80% of the $2.3 billion sector whose members range from small businesses to companies employing thousands of New Zealanders, across manufacturing, distribution, research and retail.

