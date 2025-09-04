35th Waikato Diwali Mela to Light Up Hamilton Lake

The Indian Cultural Society (Waikato) Inc is proud to announce the 35th Waikato Diwali Mela, set to take place on Saturday, 18 October 2025 at Innes Common, Hamilton Lake. Running from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, this much-loved annual event is expected to draw more than 10,000 people, making it one of the Waikato region’s largest cultural gatherings.

The Diwali Mela will feature a wide variety of cultural performances, including traditional regional dances, music, and storytelling. A highlight of the evening will be the ceremonial lighting of the ‘Diya’, a symbolic tradition representing the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Known worldwide as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists, each with their own traditions. For Hindus, it commemorates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. For Sikhs, it marks the release of Guru Hargobind Ji from imprisonment, while for Jains, it signifies the spiritual enlightenment of Lord Mahavira. Despite these different origins, Diwali universally represents hope, renewal, and unity.

Visitors will also enjoy a vibrant selection of food stalls, offering authentic Indian cuisine from savoury street food such as samosas and pakoras to sweet favourites including jalebi and gulab jamun.

The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display over Hamilton Lake, creating a stunning reflection across the water and providing a memorable finale for families and friends.

For more than three decades, the Indian Cultural Society (Waikato) Inc has brought communities together through the Waikato Diwali Mela. This 35th anniversary celebration promises to be one of the most memorable yet, showcasing the beauty of Diwali while uniting people of all backgrounds.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 18 October 2025

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Innes Common, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton 3204

Anticipated Attendance: Over 10,000

Watch last years highlights: https://youtu.be/-s8jqEWKLXA

Contact Information:

- Jujhar Singh (Jay) Randhawa JP (President & Head of Events) Mobile: 0275777221

- Jeevan Mathews (Secretary & Event Team) Mobile: 0211895389

- Email: indiancswi@gmail.com

- Website: https://icsw.org.nz/

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz