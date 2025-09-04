Foley Douglas and NZ Business Connect Showcase AI and Community Growth

The latest NZ Business Connect (NZBC) event brought together local business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community members for an evening of networking, knowledge-sharing, and future-focused discussion. Hosted with the support of sponsors including Foley Douglas, the event highlighted both the growth of the NZBC network and the evolving role of artificial intelligence in modern business.

Keynote speaker Jamie Moore from Mosaic Partners, a seasoned technology entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience, captivated the audience with an engaging presentation on the practical uses of AI. From drafting documents and summarising lengthy reports to generating realistic images and streamlining workflows, Jamie demonstrated how AI is reshaping industries and saving professionals valuable time. He also stressed the importance of using AI responsibly, treating it as a powerful tool that must be applied with safeguards, accuracy checks, and human judgment.

The presentation resonated strongly with attendees, many of whom are already experimenting with AI in their businesses. Jamie encouraged companies to establish clear AI policies, choose secure platforms, and start small with internal use cases such as documentation or drafting before scaling to client-facing applications. “AI won’t replace people,” he noted, “but people using AI effectively will have the advantage.”

Alongside the keynote, the event underscored NZBC’s commitment to fostering meaningful connections between local businesses. New members shared their stories of joining the network, often citing the group’s energy, sense of community, and focus on collaboration as key drawcards. Sponsors echoed this sentiment, highlighting the value of supporting such gatherings.

Senior Associate Issac Whatnall from Foley Douglas reflected: “Being a sponsor of the NZBC AI event was a fantastic experience for Foley Douglas. As the second event we’ve hosted, it reinforced for us how valuable these occasions are in bringing the Waikato business community together. It allowed us to connect with a broad cross-section of members, showcase who we are, and contribute to an important conversation about technology and its place in our profession.

What we value most about NZBC is its mix of professionalism and genuine community spirit. Supporting an event like this not only aligned with our values but also gave us the chance to deepen our relationships with members, both familiar faces and new contacts.”

NZBC Board Chairman Jujhar Randhawa said: “NZ Business Connect is about more than business growth. It’s about building a community that looks after one another and gives back. Social giving is central to our ethos, and events like this show how powerful that mix of development and community spirit can be.”

NZBC Founder Phillip Quay added: “NZ Business Connect is growing because people see the value of sharing knowledge and supporting each other. Technology like AI can spark innovation, but it’s the human connections that turn ideas into action. That balance is what we’re all about.”

The evening closed with thanks to hosts, sponsors, and the dedicated NZBC team, who make each gathering a success. Looking ahead, members were invited to the next event on October 14th, where the focus will shift to exploring a firm’s journey to success.

By combining cutting-edge insights with genuine community spirit, NZ Business Connect continues to prove itself as a hub where businesses not only grow but thrive together.

Contact Foley Douglas

https://foleydouglas.co.nz/



(07) 929 4300

reception@foleydouglas.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz