Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Finance: The NZ exchange rates were mostly steady to slightly easier over the week. Brent Crude is moving around the

$US70/barrel - currently $US68.94

Wool: Wool prices are at an unsustainable level. There are workshops around the South encouraging wool farmers to hang-in!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are unchanged. I am receiving lots of comments from people about the

price of meat in the supermarkets with legs of lamb (probably hogget) getting close to $80 & Premium beef mince at $30/kg.

Dairy Prices. The g/DT dropped 4.3% which was more than expected, but a very large volume was on offer. Butter slipped 2.5%,

cheese priced firmed by 5.3%, SMP dropped 5.8% and WMP fell 5.3% to $US3809/ton.

The take-over of Miraka by Open Country Dairies (OCD) last Monday took us all by surprise. It is an interesting move & makes OCD a

major player in the industry as they had also recently acquired the Mataura dairy company & Miraka had very recently acquired or

entered into a processing arrangement with Waiu Dairies at Kawarau in the BOP. The reasons are many, so we hope it all works.

The ACT Party, with support from New Zealand First are now pushing to have NZ either renegotiate its obligations to the

Paris Accord or dump it. New Zealand signed up to the Accord in 2016 under the John Key’s National government. The

Accord was signed by 195 UN member countries. The Accord had a long-term temperature goal of maintaining

international temperature rises around 1.5˚C above pre-industrial levels. One problem is, there is no definitive measure of

what the “pre-industrial” temperatures were. But to arrive at this mythological temperature they agreed to cut CO2

emissions by 50% by 2030 and have zero-emissions by 2050. The Paris Agreement has been described as having a

bottom-up structure allowing nations to set their own nationally determined contributions (NDCs), rather than having

targets imposed top down, and this is what ACT is recommending, a review to set more realistic targets for NZ. The

specific climate goals are therefore politically encouraged, rather than being legally bound. Only the processes governing

the reporting and review of these goals are mandated under international law, so the government is supposed to do what it says it will do. It is a binding agreement, but many of its articles do not imply obligations or are there to facilitate

international collaboration. It covers most greenhouse gas emissions, but does not apply to international aviation and

shipping that fall under the responsibility of the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Maritime

Organization, and it is also recorded that it should not impact on food production. There are three options before us:

Firstly to remove NZ from the Accord. Secondly to seek to re-negotiate the emissions levels to be better suite our

agricultural production. Thirdly to stay in the Accord and believe in the fairy at the bottom of the garden can control our

climate. To leave the Accord, there are some industries that maintain it will affect their export markets until some major

countries leave as well. To re-negotiate the emissions reduction is a half-way house that would allow the agricultural

sector to have more realistic targets imposed regarding Methane and CO2 while the public are taught the truth and some

simple science. To stay in the Accord without change is an acceptance of the false science driving the Accord and allowing

the international “Green” movement to continue with its ideologically driven view of the world that few of us could ever

subscribe to and will see us living in caves with a simple fire for cooking. Yes, the climate does change, it will always

change and there is nothing you or I can do to change that. CO2 and Methane levels have no impact on the temperature or

the climate unless the CO2 is below 280 ppm. The level of CO2 at 420 ppm is at a low level when comparing it the 1200 to

2500 ppm recorded during the Jurassic period when the world was a lush green playground for the dinosaurs. I don’t

believe the Paris Accord should have ever been agreed to, but politicians make the rules and scientist are often ignored

and the Paris Accord is a political movement devoid of real science. We should be prepared to get out of the Accord

following some of the big players like the USA and parts of Europe, but we can’t be first. If companies like Fonterra feel

there is an advantage, they can continue to promote their ”low-carbon” milk production systems while the rest of the world

gets on with producing quality food. And just remember that no country will be able to achieve Net-Zero, or change the

amount of CO2 released into the atmosphere because about 90% of the CO2 comes for the warming oceans and remember

the oceans warm because of the volcanic activity under the sea and not from the sun above. The cost for not achieving our

ridiculous targets is billions of dollars that our country doesn’t have, so let’s start the process of reviewing the targets with

the view of leaving as-soon-as it is reasonably possible.



