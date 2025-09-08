REVEALED: RNZ's 90 Day Netflix Binge While Country Tunes Out

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union can reveal through an Official Information Act request that Radio New Zealand (RNZ) staff streamed Netflix on RNZ networks 832 times in the last 90 days.



Taxpayers’ Union Investigations Coordinator, Rhys Hurley said:



“When you’re funded by the taxpayer to run a public broadcaster, the last thing the public expects is reporter time being used to binge-watch Netflix.”



“RNZ can’t tell us who the reporters are. Yet when this is happening on work devices and using work networks it's on the public dime.”



“If this is what they’ve caught from just 90 days of logs, what else is slipping through the cracks?”



"It’s time to sell RNZ and reinvest taxpayer funding into frontline services - not Netflix streaming."