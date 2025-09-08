Kitchen Things stores reopen for receivership sale

Receivers have now completed their stocktake and are reopening nearly all stores for a clearance sale of remaining products.

All stores except for those in Hamilton (which is not impacted by the receivership and administration, trading as usual throughout) and Dunedin reopened on 10am Friday to sell all remaining products.

Customers willing to purchase products on an as is, where is basis with no warranties or guarantees provided by the company have the opportunity to purchase big name brands at heavily reduced prices.

Kitchen Things receiver Stephen Keen from Grant Thornton New Zealand said, “The sale includes stock not already allocated to preexisting customers affected by the receivership.

“And, while people have the opportunity to get some bargains, they need to be acutely aware typical warranties and guarantees won’t apply to their purchases, and refunds, returns and exchanges also aren’t available.”

Stores aren’t accepting cash sales, and will only accept EFTPOS and bank transfers. They will remain open, with a view to achieving a going concern sale, or until as much stock as possible has been cleared.