Auckland, New Zealand – 08/09/2025 – Kiwi Web Design, an AI-first digital agency based in Grey Lynn, has been recognized as one of Auckland’s leading providers of affordable web design services for small businesses and tradies.

Founded in 2025, Kiwi Web Design focuses on building cost-effective WordPress websites that help Auckland businesses stand out online. With package prices starting from $1290 and a fast 2–3 week turnaround, the company offers transparent pricing and in-person consultations that give local clients a clear advantage.

“Our mission is simple: make professional websites accessible to every small business in Auckland,” said Charlie, founder of Kiwi Web Design. “By using AI tools to cut unnecessary costs, we help tradies, e-commerce owners, and service providers get online quickly without sacrificing quality.”

Kiwi Web Design has recently expanded its service area to cover all of Auckland, including Rodney, Waitakere, North Shore, the CBD, East Auckland, and South Auckland. The agency emphasizes customer satisfaction, affordability, and long-term support, offering training and maintenance plans to keep websites running smoothly.

The recognition highlights Kiwi Web Design’s growing reputation in Auckland’s competitive digital market. Local business owners looking for a modern, affordable website can book a free consultation directly through the company’s website.

Kiwi Web Design is an AI-driven web design agency based in Auckland, New Zealand. Specializing in affordable WordPress websites for tradies and small businesses, the company delivers transparent packages, fast turnaround times, and free in-person consultations across Auckland.

Kiwi Web Design

147 Great North Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland

Phone: 021 039 6580

Email: hi@kiwiwebdesign.co.nz

Website: www.kiwiwebdesign.co.nz