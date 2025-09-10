Barrett Access Scaffolding Becomes New Zealand's First Scaffolding Company with an Interactive Online Calculator

AUCKLAND

Auckland, New Zealand – 10/09/2025 – Barrett Access Scaffolding (BAS) has raised the bar in the scaffolding industry by becoming the first scaffolding company in New Zealand to launch an interactive online calculator. This new tool allows customers to receive instant, transparent estimates for their projects, simplifying a process that has traditionally been slow and unclear.

The innovation was made possible through a partnership with Kiwi Web Design, an Auckland-based web design agency known for its AI-first approach. By leveraging AI-powered workflows, Kiwi Web Design delivered a solution that not only enhances the customer experience but also reduces development costs and timelines — something that traditional agencies couldn’t achieve.

“This calculator is a game-changer for our clients,” said Zane Barrett, owner of Barrett Access Scaffolding. “People can now get accurate pricing in minutes, instead of waiting for back-and-forth quotes. It’s about making scaffolding more accessible, transparent, and customer-friendly.”

For Kiwi Web Design, this project highlights how AI tools can revolutionize even the most hands-on industries. “Our focus is on using AI to eliminate inefficiencies,” said Charlie, founder of Kiwi Web Design. “With Barrett Access Scaffolding, we’ve proven that even trades-based businesses can benefit from cutting-edge digital solutions.”

The interactive calculator is now live at barrettaccessscaffolding.com, offering Auckland-wide customers — from homeowners to builders — a fast and reliable way to plan their projects.

About Barrett Access Scaffolding

Barrett Access Scaffolding is a family-run scaffolding company serving Auckland and surrounding areas. Focused on safety, affordability, and customer satisfaction, BAS provides scaffolding solutions for residential and small commercial projects of all sizes.

About Kiwi Web Design

Kiwi Web Design is an Auckland-based digital agency specializing in affordable, AI-powered web solutions for small businesses across New Zealand. By combining modern design practices with AI technology, Kiwi Web Design helps local businesses get online faster, smarter, and at lower cost.

Media Contact:

Charlie Chao

Founder, Kiwi Web Design

� hi@kiwiwebdesign.co.nz

� 021 039 6580