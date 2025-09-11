Family Fun Beyond the Ski Slopes This Spring at The Cardrona Horse Treks, 4x4 ATVs & Motorbikes

With the Australian and New Zealand school holidays fast approaching, now is the time to plan some family adventures. The ski fields are a favourite, but why not try something different this year? The Cardrona has a line-up of family-friendly activities that promise fun, fresh air, and plenty of giggles.

Snowy Spring Magic

We’ve had a fresh dusting of snow this week, proving winter isn’t done with us just yet. Spring is one of the best times to visit the valley, with softer conditions, longer daylight hours, and dazzling scenery that looks like it’s been made for family photo albums.

Saddle Up on the Gold Discovery Trail

Perfect for little explorers aged five and up, The Gold Discovery Trail horse trek is a gentle introduction to Cardrona’s fascinating history. Departing at 9:30am (or 12:30pm on request), it’s a chance to step back in time while enjoying the thrill of riding through snowy landscapes.

Kids Take the Wheel on The River Run

What could be cooler than driving your own quad bike? Designed just for kids aged six and up, The River Run is always private and tailored to fit your schedule. Safe, supervised, and ridiculously fun, it’s an adventure your children will talk about long after the holidays.

4x4 Off-Road Buggies for Everyone

From toddlers to grandparents, everyone can get in on the action with our 4x4 off-road buggies. Choose between self-drive or let one of our expert guides take the wheel. With tours at 10am and 1pm daily, it’s the perfect way to add a burst of adrenaline to your day.

Your Adventure, Your Way

Whether it’s horse treks, quad rides, or off-road thrills, The Cardrona is a ski field alternative packed with excitement. For more details and photos, visit thecardrona.co.nz/family or email Kel directly at info@thecardrona.co.nz for custom requests.

This school holidays, trade crowded ski lifts for wide-open landscapes and family adventures you’ll never forget.

