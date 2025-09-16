Day One of Napier's first Citizens' Assembly

NAPIER

Day One of Citizens’ Assembly, Saturday 13 September, included subject-matter experts, council presentations and lots of questions from participants.

Napier’s first Citizens’ Assembly is running through to Saturday 4 October with 40 ‘everyday people’ discussing, deliberating and debating the future of Napier Aquatic Centre. The Assembly’s recommendations will go to Napier City Council ahead of preparing the Long-Term Plan 2027-37.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said she was humbled by the members of the public who had put up their hand to be part of the Assembly.

“Six-hundred and fifty-two people applied and the forty who are here with us today are making history for Napier, and for this new way of decision making for our city,” Mayor Wise said. “I’m thankful that you are here, you will make a difference to the Napier of the future, and I hope this process will also add something to your lives.”

Mayor Wise noted the process gave people thorough and in-depth information to make quality decisions with opportunity to ask questions.

“This will be a chance to build a real understanding of the long-term and ongoing maintenance costs as well as build costs of a new facility, things we need to balance at council,” she said.

Mayor Wise acknowledged the subject of the Aquatic Centre has a history around the decision-making table explaining this was an opportunity for a new start.

“We have no pre-conceived notions of what’s required so we are coming at this with a clean slate and an open mind.

“We will take the recommendations very seriously and have committed to using these to inform the design brief and community outcomes sought.”

Among the subject-matter experts were Tina Haslett and Blanche Paewai-Ashcroft (Sports Hawke’s Bay), Jude Henderson (Blind Low Vision NZ) and Sioned Oliver (Fairhaven School), Paul Lloyd (Apollo Construction) and Tipene Cottrell (Pā Environmental). Council officers also presented on the history of the current Napier Aquatic Centre, principles of building asset management, and funding and rates.

Summary of Tina Haslett: Optimising aquatic facilities means reducing duplication, balancing cooler lane pools with rising demand for warmer leisure, play, and hydrotherapy spaces. Regional strategy is vital. Citizens’ Assembly input informs future planning, ensuring affordable, efficient facilities that meet community and regional needs.

Summary of disability advocates: Aquatic facilities should empower through wellness, fitness, inclusion, recreation, and rehabilitation. Understanding universal design and accessible journeys is essential to ensure spaces welcome everyone, fostering equity, connection, and meaningful participation across all community needs.

Summary of Tipene Cottrell: Water holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. Facilities should reflect pūrākau and local histories through design, art, names, and play features. Embedding these stories uplifts mana, strengthens connection, and guides choices respecting wai and mātauranga.

Summary of Paul Lloyd: Sticking to budget requires prioritising functionality over form, with cultural co-design for longevity. Efficient, sustainable design saves costs, while smart material choices and tech reduce opex. Focus on usable water space, accurate needs, and facilities that grow community participation.