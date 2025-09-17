Annual food prices increase 5.0 percent
Food prices increased 5.0 percent in the 12 months to August 2025, the same increase as in the 12 months to July 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.
Higher prices for the grocery food group, up 4.7 percent, contributed most to the annual increase in food prices.
The price increase for the grocery food group was due to higher prices for milk, cheese, and butter.
The average price for:
milk was $4.72 per 2 litres, up 16.3 percent annually
cheese was $12.89 per 1 kilogram block, up 26.2 percent annually
butter was $8.58 per 500 grams, up 31.8 percent annually.