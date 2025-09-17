Wildlife Photographer of the Year returns with 100 spectacular new images

CHRISTCHURCH

The popular Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition returns to the Canterbury Museum Pop-Up from 19 September with a fresh batch of 100 spectacular animal images from around the world.

The exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum, London, gives visitors the chance to see a grizzly bear fishing in a sub-zero Canadian river, the nocturnal glow of a Chilean volcano and the intimate world of tiny insects. The stunning images on display also include a manatee and her adorably rotund calf floating in a Florida river, a jaguar sinking her teeth into a caiman in Brazil and a group of seals taking a nap in the ice floes of the Antarctic.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year, which is celebrating its 60th year, is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global showcase for some of the world’s best photographic talent.

This year’s competition attracted 59,228 entries from photographers of all ages and experience from 117 countries and territories. During an intense week at the Natural History Museum, London, entries were judged anonymously by an international panel of industry experts on their creativity, originality, and technical excellence.

The winning images, including the prestigious Grand Title Award winners and The People’s Choice Award, were announced last year during a glittering awards show hosted by wildlife presenters Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin.

The photograph of a manatee and her calf, which was highly commended in the competition, tells a hopeful story of environmental recovery. When photographer Jason Gulley first dived in Crystal River in Florida, the water was murky and manatees were sparse. Farming chemicals had washed into the river, killing the eelgrass beds that manatees feed on. After the community acted to restore the habitat, manatees returned in significant numbers.

Judging panel chair, Kathy Moran, says the 100 images capture a range of creatures, behaviours and conservation issues.

“These images represent the evolution of the competition through the years, from pure natural history to photography that fully embraces representation of the natural world – the beauty and the challenges. It is a powerful selection with which to kickstart a milestone anniversary.”

Natural History Museum Director, Dr Doug Gurr, says the exhibition marks a major milestone.

“As we celebrate 60 years of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, we also celebrate the generations of visitors who have been inspired by the beauty and majesty of its images, and the millions of connections made with nature.”

Canterbury Museum Tumuaki | Director Anthony Wright says previous exhibitions have been enormously popular when the Museum hosted them in 2019 and 2024.

“We are delighted to bring Wildlife Photographer of the Year back to Waitaha Canterbury. These captivating images and stories of wildlife from across the globe are much loved by Cantabrians and visitors.”

Exhibition details:

Canterbury Museum Pop-Up, 66 Gloucester Street, Christchurch. Exhibition runs 19 September to 1 February. Free entry; donations appreciated.

Image caption: As Clear As Crystal, Jason Gulley, (USA), Highly Commended, Wildlife Photographer of the Year