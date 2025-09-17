Kiwi Businesses Must Start Black Friday Marketing Campaigns Now to Compete with Retail Giants

Strategic planning and early campaign launches are essential for success during the 2025 holiday shopping season



With Black Friday 2025 set for 28 November and Cyber Monday following on 1 December, small businesses across New Zealand need to begin developing their marketing campaigns immediately to compete successfully during the year's most lucrative shopping period.

Industry experts emphasise that successful Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaigns require months of careful planning and preparation. Businesses that wait until October or November to launch their marketing efforts often find themselves overshadowed by larger retailers who have been building momentum since mid year.

"The most successful Black Friday campaigns don't start on Black Friday – they begin weeks or even months earlier," said Harry Kidby, Sales and Account Director. "Early campaign launches allow businesses to build awareness, generate excitement, and capture consumer mindshare before the competition intensifies."

Digital Marketing Takes Centre Stage

As Kiwi consumer shopping habits continue to shift online, digital marketing strategies have become crucial for Black Friday success. Online advertising and search engine optimisation (SEO) represent particularly effective tactics for businesses looking to maximise their reach during the holiday shopping season.

SEO efforts should begin immediately, as search engines need time to index new content and recognise optimisation improvements. Meanwhile, online advertising campaigns can be launched progressively, building awareness well ahead of the 28 November Black Friday date and maintaining momentum through to Cyber Monday on 1 December.

Levelling the Playing Field

Recognising the challenges small businesses face when competing against retail giants, marketing experts are providing targeted guidance to help level the playing field. numero®, a leading New Zealand performance marketing agency, has recently published a comprehensive blog post detailing specific strategies small businesses can use to fight back against big retail and win their share of Black Friday sales.

The resource, titled "Beyond the Race to Zero: 5 Black Friday Campaigns That Create Long-Term Value" (https://numeroagency.co.nz/beyond-the-race-to-zero-5-black-friday-campaigns-that-create-long-term-value/), addresses common pain points small businesses encounter during the holiday season and provides actionable tactics for maximising limited marketing budgets whilst competing effectively against larger competitors.

Call to Action

Small business owners are encouraged to begin their Black Friday and Cyber Monday planning immediately. Key first steps include:

Analysing last year's performance and identifying improvement opportunities

Developing compelling promotional offers, pricing and messaging

Optimising websites and online stores for increased holiday traffic

Creating content calendars for social media and email marketing

Implementing SEO improvements to boost search visibility

Planning online advertising campaigns with progressive launch dates

"The businesses that start planning now will be the ones celebrating success on 2 December," added Kidby. "Black Friday and Cyber Monday success isn't about having the biggest budget – it's about having the best strategy and starting early enough to execute it effectively."

