Pacific Resort Hotel Group Celebrates Finalist Nominations in2025 Air New Zealand Cook Islands Tourism Awards

Pacific Resort Hotel Group is honoured to announce that all four of its properties have been named finalists in the 2025 Air New Zealand Cook Islands Tourism Awards. The nominations recognise excellence in visitor experiences, customer care, marketing, and workplace culture across the Cook Islands tourism sector.

Finalist Properties and Award Categories

· Pacific Resort Aitutaki – Te Mato Manava – Cook Islands Tourism Marketing Award Pacific Resort Aitutaki’s marketing highlights the island’s natural beauty and unique experiences, connecting travellers with the essence of Aitutaki.

· Little Polynesian Resort – Bank of the Cook Islands Customer Care Award Little Polynesian Resort has earned praise for its welcoming service, ensuring every guest feels valued and well looked after.

· Te Manava Luxury Villas – Air New Zealand Visitor Experience Award Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa has been recognised for offering guests personalised experiences that showcase the beauty and culture of Rarotonga.

· Pacific Resort Rarotonga – Vodafone Cook Islands Employer of the Year Award Pacific Resort Rarotonga has been recognised for fostering a supportive workplace and valuing its team, contributing to consistently high standards of service.

New Zealand-based judges Peter Morrison MNZM and Graham McCutcheon visited Rarotonga and Aitutaki in June to conduct face-to-face interviews with award entrants. Reflecting on their visit, the judges said:

"We were very impressed with the high calibre of the entries. There were 74 entries spread over 10 categories. What really was outstanding to us, was the extremely high standards we found in the properties and businesses, and the friendly staff they employ."

The winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on Saturday, 27 September 2025, at the National Auditorium in Rarotonga. Pacific Resort Hotel Group is proud to see its properties among the finalists and celebrates the dedication of its teams in delivering memorable experiences across the Cook Islands.

-ENDS-