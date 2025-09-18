Google Ads for Tradies: The Smart Way to Book Bigger Jobs

Whether you’re spending $800 or $8,000 a month on Google Ads, if you have a team and want higher-quality leads, this is for you. Many tradies businesses in New Zealand make common mistakes like poor targeting, weak landing pages, or no proper tracking.

Before diving into fixing your ads, it’s also worth considering your overall online presence. Combining smart Google Ads for tradies strategies with advanced local SEO for tradies can create a powerful, long term lead generation engine.

When done right, Google AdWords advertising can consistently bring in high value jobs. Here’s how to get it working for your trade business.

Targeting the Right Customers

One major mistake tradies make when using Google advertising services is not targeting customers specific to their region and trade.

This leads to wasted spend on clicks from people outside your service area or those not looking for your specific trade. For example, a plumber in Christchurch may pay for clicks from Auckland homeowners they can’t serve.

You can stop this by using tools like those explained in WordStream PPC tips and applying the following strategies to attract valuable leads in the right locations when using Google Ads for construction companies or other trades.

Keywords for Higher Paying Jobs or Projects

Using the right keywords can dramatically improve your Google Ads results. Whether you’re running Google ads for roofing or plumbing, you want keywords that attract customers looking for premium jobs.

Consider the following:

Use keywords tied to specialised services, like “kitchen renovation builder” or “bathroom remodel plumber.”

Target high intent keywords that show urgency, such as “emergency electrician Auckland” or “roof replacement Christchurch.”

Add location-based keywords to focus on your service areas, for example, “new deck construction Wellington.”

Think like your customers: use everyday language instead of technical jargon. For instance, “fix leaking roof Hamilton” instead of “roof flashing replacement.”

Google Ads lets you choose your target by “Audience” (who) or “Content” (where), so use these options wisely.

Avoiding Low Value Leads

With Google local service ads, you can build a strong customer profile to avoid low value leads. Here’s how:

Only advertise in suburbs or regions you actually serve to avoid irrelevant calls.

Use negative keywords like DIY, cheap, training, how to, and free to block people searching for advice rather than hiring.

Include clear qualifiers in your ad text such as “Licensed Builder, Fixed Price Quotes” or “Minimum Job $500” to deter bargain hunters and attract serious customers.

Budgeting and ROI

One of the best features of Google Ads for construction companies and tradies is the ability to set daily and monthly budgets that suit your business cycles and high-demand services.

Tracking what happens after someone clicks your ad is crucial. You can see which ads lead to phone calls, booking forms, or quote requests, giving you valuable insights into your marketing ROI.

For example, a $200 ad spend could result in a $2,500 bathroom renovation job.

How Much to Spend Per Lead

Understanding your cost per lead is key. Without conversion tracking, it’s impossible to know your true ROI.

Google Ads provides data on:

Cost per click

Conversion rate

Cost per conversion (lead)

Your acceptable cost per lead depends on your average job size. Emergency plumber jobs ($200–$400) might justify $40–$60 per lead, while high value renovations ($5,000+) can support $100–$150 per lead and still be profitable.

Tracking Conversions vs Clicks

Clicks track how many people interact with your ad, but conversions track meaningful actions like form submissions or phone calls.

Tracking conversions helps you understand how effectively your ads turn interest into booked jobs.

Integrating Ads with Website & SEO

Use data from your Google Ads agency campaign to improve your website and SEO. High performing keywords from your ads can be integrated into your website content to increase organic search visibility.

Make sure your landing pages match your ad messages. They should be clear, fast, and easy for customers to take action, like requesting a quote or booking a service. Use strong calls to action and relevant keywords throughout.

Call Tracking and Form Analytics

Track phone calls and form submissions to measure which ads generate real leads. Use call length filters to exclude non-serious inquiries. Redirect form submissions to a “thank you” page to monitor performance and optimize campaigns.

Written by Chetna Dheda, Founder of Clicks4Business.com

