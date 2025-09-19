GWE Consulting Engineers Joins NZ Business Connect - Delivering Practical Solutions for Complex Challenges

We are pleased to welcome GWE Consulting Engineers, through Johan Smit, to NZ Business Connect. GWE is a 100% New Zealand-owned, multidisciplinary consultancy with a reputation for solving complex problems and delivering practical, future-focused solutions. Established in 2011 by CEO Gareth Williams, the company has grown from a one-person home office on Auckland’s North Shore into a nationwide team of 50, with offices in Auckland, Waiheke Island, Hamilton and Tauranga.

From the beginning, GWE’s motivation has been to provide high-quality engineering and environmental services that make a meaningful difference for clients of all sizes. The company started with residential and industrial wastewater expertise, then expanded into geotechnical engineering, civil and land development, stormwater, drinking water, and environmental services. Today, GWE works with a wide range of clients including architects, planners, project managers, surveyors and developers, helping projects move forward with clarity and confidence.

At the heart of GWE’s approach are its values: Progress Engineered, Problems Solved. Guided by LIFT, which stands for Listen, Innovate, Follow Through, Team Up, the company is known as the team clients turn to when projects get tough or stall. By simplifying complexity and providing defensible, practical solutions, GWE ensures challenges are resolved in a calm, methodical way.

GWE’s services cover the full spectrum of development and infrastructure needs. This includes site investigations and foundation solutions, subdivision design, stormwater and wastewater management, contaminated land assessment and drinking water systems. With integrated expertise under one roof, the company delivers smoother collaboration, faster results and fewer gaps between disciplines.

What sets GWE apart is not just technical excellence but a strong culture built on trust, responsiveness and long-term partnerships. The company balances progress with responsibility, ensuring communities and businesses can grow sustainably while protecting people and the environment.

With a personable scale and big capability, GWE continues to stand out as a reliable partner for projects of any size or complexity. NZ Business Connect is proud to welcome GWE Consulting Engineers, a business committed to solving hard problems and enabling sustainable growth for New Zealand.

Contact GWE

https://gwe.co.nz/

07 838 3119

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz