Dunedin Ignites as Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Roars into New Zealand for the First Time

DUNEDIN

Monster Truck mayhem lit up Dunedin yesterday as more than 15,000 fans from across the South Island descended on Forsyth Barr Stadium for the explosive debut of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow-N-Fire presented by The Warehouse. The spectacle delivered a full-throttle fusion of speed, noise and adrenaline. It was a day of big engines, bigger air – and even bigger cheers – as one of the world’s most electrifying live family shows took New Zealand fans on a ride they’ll never forget.

"Dunedin, you absolutely showed out! A sell-out crowd at Forsyth Barr Stadium of 15,400 fans created an electric atmosphere that kicked off our New Zealand tour in style," says Nathan Brown, from tour promoter TEG Sport.

"The drivers fed off the energy of the crowd, and our MCs had a blast hyping every moment. The cheers, the gasps, and the faces of little kids - and big kids - made this show truly unforgettable."

CEO Dunedin Venues Paul Doorn was in the thick of the action, and he says the Forsyth Barr Stadium was thrilled to be the launch pad for the country’s first-ever Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ tour.

"As a venue, our goal is to bring people together to have a good time and create memories,” he says. “What I loved most was seeing families in the stands - kids in awe and parents just as excited.”

Brown agrees, adding, "The venue was the perfect stage, and we’re hugely grateful to the Forsyth Barr Stadium team for helping us deliver such a spectacular experience. And the best part? We get to do it all again today."

The engines are already revving for this afternoon’s show, which kicks off at 3pm, giving Dunedin’s thrill seekers and monster truck enthusiasts one last chance to see their favourite Hot Wheels icons in action, including Bigfoot®️, Bone Shaker™, Gunkster™ and Mega Wrex™. Tickets are still available but selling fast through Ticketmaster.

The response to the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ tour has been nothing short of showstopping. With sell-out crowds and roaring enthusiasm, the tour is now on track to break the record for the highest number of tickets ever sold to a family entertainment motor sport event in New Zealand. Second shows had to be added in Dunedin and Auckland to meet the unprecedented demand.

After today’s final Dunedin show, the action shifts to the capital, where Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow-N-Fire will unleash a one-show-only spectacle at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Saturday, 27 September. From there, the tour heads to Auckland on Saturday, 4 October, where limited tickets remain, followed by a tour finale on Sunday, 5 October.

Tickets are still available for Wellington (27 September), and Auckland (4 October - limited & 5 October) via Ticketek. Secure seats now for what’s shaping up to be one of the most talked-about live events of the year.

Find out more at hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com