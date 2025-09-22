Leading New Zealand Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram and Blue Pacific Minerals: Helping Farmers Get More from Foliar Application

One of New Zealand’s leading independent soil scientists, Dr Gordon Rajendram, is in Taranaki this week performing field trails for Tokoroa-based Blue Pacific Minerals (BPM).

Dr Rajendram’s field trials for a number of companies aim to bring Kiwi farmers new ways to improve soil health, boost crop performance, and cut down on nutrient losses.

During his 22 years at AgResearch and Ruakura Research Centre he developed two field calibrated soil tests and much of his research and development has been applied to the agriculture industry with excellent results.

He has more than 70 publications and six patents to his name and is independent consultant to farmers and fertiliser companies to whom he is committed to getting the most out of their soil so that the farm can work more proficiently, be sustainable whilst still increasing farm profitability.

With Dr Rajendram’s expert hands-on experience in farm systems and BPM’s natural zeolite products, the field trials will focus on practical solutions that make a difference in the paddock.

BPM’s zeolite is mined in the Waikato and is known for its ability to hold on to both water and nutrients. It acts a bit like a sponge, soaking up moisture and fertiliser and then releasing them back to the plant when needed. This means fewer nutrients are lost through leaching, and pastures and crops can keep growing even when conditions get tough. Farmers using zeolite have found it helps lift production while also supporting long-term soil health.

Alongside this, Dr Rajendram is highlighting the value of foliar application. Instead of relying only on fertiliser going into the soil, foliar feeding applies nutrients directly to the leaves, where they are quickly absorbed. This method is especially useful when soil conditions slow down uptake, such as in cold or dry weather, or during key growth stages when plants need an extra boost. Applying trace elements like zinc, copper, or boron through foliar sprays can give crops what they need straight away, improving growth and resilience.

BPM’s zeolite and foliar application gives farmers a smarter way to manage nutrients. Zeolite holds fertiliser in the soil for steady release, while foliar sprays top plants up at the right time. This reduces waste, keeps nutrients where they belong, and helps drive better yields.

Dr Rajendram says the goal is simple: “Farmers don’t need more fertiliser; they need nutrients working harder for them. By using the right products in the right way, we can save costs, protect the environment, and grow stronger crops.”

