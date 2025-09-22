Embrace Auckland's Spring and Festive Spectacles with Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

Spring has arrived in Auckland, bringing longer days, blossoming gardens, and a lively calendar of events. Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites is perfectly located for exploring both the local highlights and the city’s biggest venues, all within easy reach by car, train, or bus.

Seasonal Highlights

From October to December, Auckland comes alive with festivals and celebrations:

Major Venue Highlights

Newmarket is minutes from Auckland’s biggest event hubs, making our hotel the ideal base:

Spark Arena (Downtown Auckland): Hosting major acts this spring, including Teddy Swims (9 Oct), James Blunt (21 Oct), Cirque du Soleil: Corteo (30 Oct–9 Nov), Doja Cat (18 Nov), and Oprah Winfrey live (14 Dec).

Go Media Stadium (Mt Smart): Sports fans can catch the NZ Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns vs Samoa (19 Oct), plus A-League football with Auckland FC home matches through Oct–Nov.

Auckland Showgrounds (Greenlane): Alongside Armageddon, the Auckland Asia Festival (11–12 Oct) brings cultural performances, food stalls, and family fun.

Eden Park (Kingsland): Highlights include Blackcaps vs England cricket (23 Oct), a rugby league double-header (2 Nov), and Metallica in concert (19 Nov).



Why Stay in Newmarket

Our hotel offers spacious, comfortable rooms and free parking, just a short ride to all these venues. After a day of concerts, festivals, or sporting fixtures, relax in your room or enjoy dining in nearby Parnell and Newmarket. With jacarandas in bloom and cultural celebrations across the city, spring is a wonderful time to visit.

At Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites, we make it easy to combine world-class events with a relaxing stay. Book now and enjoy the best of Auckland this spring.

