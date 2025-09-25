Weathermaster Unveils the Ultimo Full Cassette Awning for Enhanced Outdoor Comfort

Weathermaster has introduced the Ultimo Full Cassette Awning, a sophisticated shading solution designed to provide reliable sun protection for residential and commercial outdoor areas.

This retractable awning combines functionality with a sleek design, aiming to enhance the usability of patios, decks, and balconies.

The Ultimo awning is custom-made to fit specific installation requirements, offering projection options of 2m, 2.5m, 3m, or 3.5m. It is constructed from corrosion-resistant, pressure die-cast and extruded aluminium components, ensuring durability in various weather conditions.

The fabric is made from water-repellent, marine-grade 100% acrylic material with a UPF rating of 50+, available in a wide range of colours and designs.

Operating with premium European motors, the Ultimo awning can be controlled via remote control, wall switch, or integrated into home automation systems.

An optional wind/sun sensor is available to automatically retract the awning in strong winds or extend it when sunlight is detected, providing convenience and protection.

When retracted, the Ultimo awning is fully enclosed in a durable aluminium cassette, safeguarding the fabric and components from environmental elements. This design feature contributes to the longevity and maintenance of the awning.

Weathermaster specialise in providing Auckland pergolas to businesses and homeowners throughout the region. To view their full NZ awning range, visit their website.