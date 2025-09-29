Health organisation concerned by findings linking gas stoves to childhood asthma cases

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is concerned by new research showing that household gas stoves may be contributing to thousands of childhood asthma cases every year.

A new report, commissioned by Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), reveals that more than 3,200 new childhood asthma cases each year in New Zealand - and hundreds of respiratory hospitalisations - could be linked to exposure to indoor air pollutants.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says the findings reinforce the Foundation’s concern about indoor air quality and its impact on children’s respiratory health.

"Asthma is one of the most common chronic conditions in New Zealand children, affecting 1 in 8 kids and leading to 360,000 lost school days each year.

"We know that indoor air pollution can trigger new cases or worsen existing symptoms, so it’s concerning to see research linking household appliances like gas stoves, wood burners, and unflued gas heaters to respiratory conditions such as asthma."

Some people cooking on gas hobs don’t open a window or use an extractor fan, which can increase exposure to these gases, she says.

"This serves as a timely reminder to use good ventilation, especially if someone in the household has a respiratory condition."

The Foundation has long advocated for better indoor air quality, as without proper ventilation, pollutants can get trapped inside.

This year, a report from Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) - which the Foundation is the New Zealand advocate for - identified indoor air pollution as a major risk factor for asthma.

For years, the Foundation has been calling for a ban on unflued gas heaters in New Zealand as they lack proper ventilation systems, leading to the build-up of poisonous gases in homes.

The heaters have been banned in Canada, some US States and parts of Australia due to health and safety concerns.

Protecting children from indoor pollution is critical to managing asthma risk, Ms Harding says.

"This research should serve as a wake-up call to ensure homes are safe and healthy places to live for children with asthma."

The Foundation urges New Zealand households to ensure they have good ventilation when cooking and heating the home.