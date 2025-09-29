Cannabis Clinic's Supported Access Programme saves patients $300,000, easing the financial burden for those needing medicinal cannabis

Five months after its launch, Cannabis Clinic's Supported Access Programme (SAP) has saved patients nearly $300,000, with plans to continue expanding the initiative to reduce financial barriers to medicinal cannabis for vulnerable New Zealanders.

The nationwide concession programme, which reduces the cost of select products for those with a Community Services Card (CSC) by up to 37%, has fulfilled more than 5,500 orders since launching in April 2025.

Dr. Waseem Alzaher, Chief Executive Officer of Cannabis Clinic, says, “As more research comes out, it’s clear that cost remains a key barrier for people to accessing medicinal cannabis, which can mean they continue to rely on the illicit market, deal with the side effects of traditional pharmaceuticals, or live with painful symptoms.”

“It’s fantastic to see the uptake in the programme, but there is still a lot of work to do to improve healthcare access and affordability for everyone who needs it.”

Expanding the programme, expanding access

Initially including just two products, the SAP has now expanded to cover five qualifying products, with more expected to be added in the near future.

Feedback from both patients and clinicians has been overwhelmingly positive, with the programme enabling more Community Services Card (CSC) holders to access legal, clinician-supervised treatment. For many CSC patients, the out-of-pocket cost is often lower than what they report paying on the illicit market, which supports safer access and continuity of care.

Ben Whitson, Product Strategy Manager at Cannabis Clinic and Supported Access Scheme Lead, says, “When we first launched the SAP programme, we had great uptake but it was clear that our patients needed more choice. After putting together a case for expanding the programme, I’m so proud that we have more than doubled our range of high quality products under this initiative. It’s been far more popular than we expected and it shows there’s a real need to keep it going.”

The SAP is a significant step toward a more equitable alternative healthcare system in New Zealand. Cannabis Clinic continues to lead with a patient-first approach, minimising risks associated with unregulated sources and prioritising access for those who need it most.

"We’re committed to innovating new ways to ease the financial burden on our patients. This is just the beginning," Dr. Alzaher said. "We plan to continue scaling the programme, collaborating with more suppliers to make a meaningful difference for Kiwis across the country," adds Dr Alzaher.