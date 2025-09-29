Driving Innovation in Education and ICT Solutions – Enform Joins NZ Business Connect

We are pleased to welcome Enform to NZ Business Connect. Established in 2017, Enform began as part of Activate Training Centre, with a vision to provide a robust student management system for the education sector. After initially adopting AdminPlus+, the limitations of the platform inspired the creation of Ensight – Enform’s flagship Education Management System, purpose-built for Private Tertiary Education providers.

In 2022, following a restructure, Enform became a subsidiary of Activate Education Limited and transitioned into a fully-fledged ICT company. This marked a major turning point as the business expanded its services beyond education to support small and medium enterprises across the Waikato region. From humble beginnings with just two employees, Enform has grown into a dynamic technology provider, committed to delivering innovative and reliable solutions.

Today, Enform offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to empower both education providers and SMEs. These include managed IT support, cybersecurity, VoIP solutions, hosting services, hardware and backup solutions, as well as web and custom software development. Enform’s products are designed to reduce risk, streamline operations, and help businesses achieve their digital transformation goals.

With managed services at the heart of its offering, Enform takes the stress out of technology by ensuring systems are secure, reliable and continuously supported. This proactive approach not only reduces downtime but also gives clients the confidence to focus on growing their business while Enform handles the technical complexity.

In addition to supporting SMEs, Enform continues to make a strong impact in the education sector with Ensight, its cloud-based education management platform that simplifies NZQA and TEC compliance. The company also offers Enlogix, a managed IT service tailored specifically for educational institutions, combining deep sector knowledge with technical expertise.

What sets Enform apart is its customer-focused approach and commitment to practical, scalable results. Whether building custom software, supporting business IT infrastructure, or helping education providers meet compliance requirements, the focus is always on delivering tools that are intuitive, secure, and aligned with each client’s goals.

With roots in education and a future in technology innovation, Enform has established itself as both a purpose-driven innovator and a trusted ICT partner. NZ Business Connect is proud to welcome Enform, a company dedicated to empowering organisations and enabling growth through smart, sustainable managed services and technology solutions.

Contact Gails Flowers

07 949-8000

pieter.duplessis@enform.nz

enform.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz