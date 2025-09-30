New real estate agency launches in the Southern Lakes

WANAKA

A new real estate brand has launched to meet the modern needs of property vendors and buyers in the Southern Lakes.

The new agency – Aspire Realty – is a future-focused brand that combines deep market knowledge with modern marketing strategies and a personalised, relationship-driven approach. Founded by respected real estate professional, Craig Myles, the agency is based in Wānaka but will represent select properties in the wider Lakes region.



“Aspire Realty is about freedom: the freedom to adapt our marketing to our values and our clients’ needs,” Myles says. “We’re creating a bespoke experience without the limits of corporate brands. Even in a high-tech world, people still want genuine relationships and trusted expertise. At the end of the day, it’s the agent who sells the property, not the brand.”



With a career sales record exceeding $500 million since 2014, Myles brings extensive local experience and a commitment to transparency. He has spent more than a decade working in the region’s property sector, earning multiple industry awards and building strong relationships across the Southern Lakes.



Joining Myles as partner in Aspire Realty is skilled salesman, leader and negotiator George Wallis, who brings high-level expertise from the corporate and automotive sectors.



“We’re looking forward to providing an elevated real estate experience that has not been presented in the Southern Lakes before,” Wallis says. “Aspire Realty is about aspiration – not just owning a home but embracing the lifestyle this region offers. We’re proud to bring a modern brand to life that reflects our experience and gives us creative freedom.”



The Aspire Realty team also encompasses Emma Pledger, Robyn Myles and Mandy Myles, who have extensive cross-industry experience. While the agency specialises in premium property, Aspire Realty represents a broader range of properties across the region and is launching with a range of high quality listings both on and off market.



Myles says the Southern Lakes remains one of the country's most desirable places to live and invest.



“Buyer behaviour and marketing methods are shifting, but demand here remains strong,” he says. “The investment opportunities and lifestyle here attract buyers from offshore – particularly Australians and ex-pat Kiwis – as well as purchasers from throughout NZ.”