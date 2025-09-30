Porirua celebrates 60 years as a city

PORIRUA

Porirua turns 60 this week. We officially became a city on 2 October in 1965 - when our population hit 20,000 people, the threshold (at the time) to become a city. Today, Porirua is home to 61,800 people.

Porirua became New Zealand’s 21st city and was the first place to make the transition from a borough to a city. Porirua had become a borough in 1962 before achieving city status in 1965, and the make-up of suburbs has changed since that time. The northern suburbs of Paremata, Plimmerton, Pukerua Bay, Pāuatahanui and Whitby were part of Hutt County until 1973, with Horokiri joining Porirua city in 1989 with the final dissolution of Hutt County.

Whitford James Richard Brown was elected Porirua’s first Mayor in 1962 when Porirua was a borough, but became Mayor of Porirua in 1965. Porirua has had just six mayors in the 60 years we’ve been a city - Whitford Brown, OBE (1965-1983), John Burke, QSO (1983-1988), Jenny Brash (1988-2010), Nick Leggett (2010-2016), Mike Tana (2016-2019) and Anita Baker (2019 - current).

In the lead-up to our 60th anniversary, we’ve been honouring Porirua’s journey and more recent history on Facebook and on our website. You can check them out at poriruacity.govt.nz/60for60

To celebrate the milestone there will be a cake cutting ceremony and live music at Pātaka Art + Museum at midday on Thursday 2 October - all are welcome.

There are also other whānau-friendly events happening on and around that date to celebrate our anniversary. Here are the detailsof all the events: Cake Cutting Ceremony - Celebrate with a slice of Porirua

When: Thursday 2 October 12pm Where: Spine, Pātaka Art+MuseumFree event, open to the community

Join us in celebrating Porirua City’s 60th birthday with a formal ceremony followed by birthday cake and live music.

Badge Making Workshop - Badge of Honour Station

When: Thursday 2 October, 11am-1pm Where: Spine, Pātaka Art+Museum

Come and design your own badge for Porirua’s 60th birthday, all ages welcome.

From Me to Future Porirua

When: Thursday 2 October - Sunday, 6 October Where: Pātaka Art+Museum

Write your hopes, dreams or advice for Porirua 60 years from now. Drop them in the Pātaka letterbox and these will be preserved as taonga for future generations

Face painting

When: Saturday 5 October and Sunday 6 October11am-1pm

Where: Kai Tahi

48 hours of Big Games from Kapiti Castles

When: Saturday 5 October and Sunday 6 OctoberAll day

Where: Kai Tahi

Massive Colouring Mural

When: Saturday 5 October and Sunday 6 OctoberAll day

Where: Kai Tahi

